Guillermo Balnco
Decoradores y Diseñadores de interiores en Dubai
    • "I am a Spanish creative and talented Interior Designer and have successfully accomplished various prestigious projects across a range of sectors including Hospitality, Luxury Residential, Retail, Leisure and Workplace within Europe and the Middle East, particularly the United Arab Emirates, from Concept to Completion. I am specialized in Hospitality and High-end Residential. I consider myself resourceful, innovative, creative, adaptable and commercially minded. My Vision is to innovate and create interiors to realise client’s dreams and hopes. My mission, become a partner with client’s ambitions to create their dream interiors within budget."
    Servicios
    • Commercial Interior Designer
    • Hospitality Interior Design
    • Residential Interior Design
    • Home interior Design
    • Interior Architect
    Área geográfica
    Dubai
    Dirección
    Suite 1702, level 17, Boulevard Plaza Tower 1 Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai
    5005956 Dubai
    Emiratos Árabes Unidos
    +971-555575627 guillermoblanco.com
